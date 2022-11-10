Russian President Not to Attend the G20 Summit in Bali

His absence leaves U.S. president Joe Biden and China's president Xi Jinping as the main participants in the international meeting.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin will not attend the summit of the world's twenty largest economies (G20), which will be held on November 15-16 on the Indonesian island of Bali.

In his place will be Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov, said Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesian Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investments.

In June, Indonesia's President Joke Wikodo met with Putin in Moscow as well as with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv to try to get them to participate in the G20 Summit, which is basically intended to be a forum for discussing economic issues.

These mediation efforts took place despite the fact that the United States had pressured Indonesia not to invite Russia to the Bali meeting.

Putin's decision not to attend the G20 comes a day after Russia's announcement of its withdrawal from Kherson, the only regional capital city to remain under its control since that region joined the Russian Federation just over a month ago.

The absence of the Russian president leaves U.S. president Joe Biden and China's president Xi Jinping as the main participants in the G20 Summit, which will be marked by geopolitical tensions related to Ukraine, Taiwan, and North Korea.

Formed to address economic challenges in 1999, the G20 includes Germany, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, South Korea, the US, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, United Kingdom, South Africa, Turkey and the European Union,