Most of the mercenaries, he noted, are Polish.

Mercenaries from 40 countries are fighting on the Kiev side in the Zaporozhie oblast, said Vladimir Rogov, a member of the regional administration.

"There is a large concentration of foreign fighters. The line of operations in Zaporozhie is where they are leaders in terms of presence. If recently we could talk about 34 countries where they came from, today it is already more than 40 countries," Rogov told Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

Most of the mercenaries, he noted, are Polish. "Polish mercenaries - representatives of legalized, in fact official, private military companies - (...) are estimated at more than 5,000 people," he said.

[Nov 12, 2022 at 15:30]

Mercenaries from more than 40 countries are currently engaged in combat near Zaporozhye, with the majority of them from Poland, Vladimir Rogov, who heads the We Stand With Russia movement, told TASS.

https://t.co/mEZqEThZu0 — Colin Goodayle (@colin_goodayle) November 12, 2022

In addition, he noted, there are "a large number of Georgian and many Chechen-speaking fighters."

Earlier, Rogov had reported that Kiev reinforced its presence on the line of operations in Zaporozhie.

Currently, Russia controls more than 70% of Zaporozhie province, while the city of the same name remains under Kiev's control.