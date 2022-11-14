Medvedev: “Anglo-Saxons” Seeking To Take Frozen Russian Assets

The countries of the West - especially the Anglo-Saxons - are looking for a legal basis to keep frozen Russian assets, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Monday, commenting on the UN General Assembly resolution recommending Russia to make reparations to Ukraine.

"The General Assembly adopted a recommendatory resolution on reparations to be paid by Russia to Ukraine. The conclusion is that the Anglo-Saxons are looking for a legal basis that would allow them to steal frozen Russian assets," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

The senior official suggested passing, in the same way, a resolution demanding the United States to repair the damage caused to countries such as Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Yugoslavia and others that were victims of US and NATO aggression.

This Monday, the UN General Assembly approved by a majority vote a draft resolution on the payment of reparations to Ukraine. The document received the support of 94 UN member countries, while 14 voted against and 73 abstained.

Numerous countries condemned the special military operation Russia launched in Ukraine on February 24 and activated several batteries of individual and sectoral sanctions intended to inflict the greatest possible damage on the Russian economy to pressure Moscow to stop the hostilities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is part of the West's long-term strategy. The sanctions the West and its allies adopted have already dealt a severe blow to the entire world economy.

