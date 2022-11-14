Borrell Says EU Will Continue To Try to “Isolate” Russia

Today's Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels focused on reaffirming the European Union's support for Ukraine in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Following the meeting, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said the bloc would continue to impose restrictive measures against Russia, including third countries such as Iran and Belarus.

"We will continue to isolate Russia internationally, imposing restrictive measures against Russia. We are ready to further strengthen restrictive measures against Russia," Borrell said.

The head of European diplomacy said the bloc is ready to also target with restrictive measures third countries such as "Iran and Belarus" that are providing "arms and military support" to Russia.

The Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) agreed to continue providing military support to Ukraine. In this regard, it was decided to launch the EU Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM), which includes training up to 15 000 Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel.

On the food security issue, the FAC referred to the Black Sea Grains Initiative, noting the need for the international community to extend it beyond the November 19 deadline.

"Now, the international community must ensure the renewable and practical implementation of the Black Sea Grains Initiative beyond the November 19 deadline. It is very important that this initiative - driven by the United Nations and Turkey - can be implemented," said Borrell.