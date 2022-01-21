US: To Reply Next Week to Russian Security Guarantees Proposal

The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Friday that the U.S. government would give a written reply to the Russian security guarantees proposal.

On Friday, the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken disclosed that, following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva, the U.S. government would answer a Russian proposal on security guarantees about NATO's eastward expansion through written release.

"I told him (Lavrov) that following the consultations that we'll have in the coming days with allies and partners, we anticipate that we will be able to share with Russia our concerns and ideas in more detail and in writing next week, and we agreed to further discussions after that," he decreed.

The NATO matter has been previously attended to in a series of talks between Russia and the West in Brussels and Geneva last week, aimed at lowering tensions between Moscow and the Western bloc.

Last December 17, the Russian FM Ryabkov made public two Russian documents, including the draft agreements between Moscow and Washington to guarantee legal security from the United States and NATO.

President Vladimir Putin previously called for detailed talks with NATO, looking for reliable long-term security guarantees to Russia. He noted Russia's need for legal guarantees after the West failed its verbal commitments.