Russia and Belarus To Respond to NATO’s Actions at the Borders

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that the buildup of Poland, Lithuania, and Ukraine troops along the Union State's borders(Russia and Belarus) has forced the nations to respond.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated during a news briefing on Thursday that the accumulation of military troops by Poland, Lithuania, and Ukraine along the Union State’s borders, had as a result Russia and Belarus responding appropriately to such incendiary acts.

"We share the concerns of [our] Belarusian colleagues and allies that NATO has been beefing up its military presence along the external borders of Belarus. This is, after all, the common border of the Union State and the CSTO," she noted.

"Poland, Lithuania, and Ukraine are demonstratively concentrating their armed security forces and military equipment near the border, and [military] infrastructure is being built up. In this regard, Russia and Belarus are compelled to counteract adequately, and this includes combined policing of the airspace, regular joint training, drills, and so on," Zakharova added.

The spokeswoman underlined the fact that none of the implicated parts, Western propaganda, members of political circles, or public officials, have commented on the ongoing situation derived from the incendiary maneuvers made. On the other hand, they considered their response measures aimed at security as signs of aggression.

Russia’s military rolls toward Belarus, adding pressure on Ukraine as war fears grow https://t.co/E1CokDpvVJ — Laguerre Media (@LaguerreMedia2) January 20, 2022 She restated the next snap inspection of the Union State's rapid reaction forces and the Union Resolve 2022 exercises programmed for next February 10-20. "Unlike [our] Western colleagues, we do not hide our plans, [we] act openly, clarify and respond to questions and, in the framework of voluntary transparency, report on the implementation of activities to strengthen the joint defense of the Union State," the diplomat decreed.