China Calls for Deepening Energy Cooperation With Russia

Vice Premier Han proposed greater coordination between energy producing and consuming countries in order to ensure energy supply to industrial chains.

On Tuesday, Vice Premier Han Zheng attended the opening ceremony of the fourth China-Russia Energy Business Forum and put forward a three-point proposal on deepening China-Russia energy cooperation.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the event, which was held online and offline in Beijing and Moscow, Han said that energy security is an important foundation for countries to achieve economic development and social stability.

Noting that the global energy system is undergoing profound changes, and the security and stability of the industrial and supply chains are facing many risks and challenges, the vice premier said China will continue to strengthen resource coordination and policy support, maintain energy security and supply, and ensure a warm winter for the people.

China and Russia should implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, forge a closer energy cooperation partnership and make greater contributions to improving the well-being of the two peoples, Han said, putting forward three proposals for deepening China-Russia energy cooperation:

First, exerting efforts to improve the business environment, ensure sustained and steady development of energy trade, and advance cooperation on major projects in an orderly manner as planned;

Second, supporting greater coordination among energy producers, transit countries and consumer countries, working for unimpeded international energy industrial and supply chains, and maintaining the security and stability of the global energy market;

Third, promoting the building of a green and low-carbon global energy governance framework, actively promoting the establishment of global clean energy cooperation partnerships, and jointly addressing the challenge of climate change.

Over 300 representatives from the two countries' relevant departments as well as energy enterprises, financial institutions, research institutes and industrial associations attended the opening ceremony.