US Aims To Restart Talks With Russia on Nuclear Treaty ASAP

The U.S. wants to see talks with Russia on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) rescheduled as soon as possible, the White House said Monday after Moscow postponed the negotiations, scheduled to begin this week.

“The United States is ready to reschedule at the earliest possible date as resuming inspections is a priority for sustaining the treaty as an instrument of stability,” A state department official said.

The official further stated that the U.S. has yet to receive an explanation from Russia as to why Russia decided to postpone the talks, which were to be held in Cairo.

Earlier on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed Sputnik that the meeting of the bilateral consultative commission on the START treaty, scheduled from November 29 to December 6 in the Egyptian capital, will not take place and will be postponed to a later date.

The START III Treaty, signed in Prague in 2010 for an initial period of ten years and effective from 2011, limits U.S. and Russian strategic arsenals to a maximum of 700 deployed missiles, 1,550 nuclear warheads and 800 deployed and standby launchers.