Cuban President Bids Farewell to Russia

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel was thankful after a visit to Moscow as part of a tour that included Algeria and continues in Turkey and China.

"So long, dear Russia. We will never forget your outstretched hand every time we need it. Nor these brief but intense days in Moscow. Thank you," the Cuban leader stressed on his Twitter account.

In several messages posted on social networks, Diaz-Canel stressed that, despite the adverse conditions imposed by the pandemic caused by covid-19, Russia and Cuba had made progress in the realization of projects in various areas of bilateral collaboration.

According to the island leader, during his stay in Moscow, the positive results of the recently concluded 19th Session of the Cuba-Russia Intergovernmental Commission were also discussed, including identifying critical joint projects contributing to the National Economic and Social Development Plan until 2030.

"The importance of increasing Russian investment projects in Cuba was evaluated, as well as the supply of food and inputs for its production," Diaz-Canel emphasized on Twitter.

In addition, the interest in expanding the Russian tourist flow to the island, including corporate tourism, was reiterated, the president added.

During the four-day visit to Russia, the Cuban president held high-level meetings, among them with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin; with the president of the ruling United Russia party and vice president of that nation's Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev; the president of the Federation Council (Senate), Valentina Matvienko; and the president of the State Duma (Lower House of Parliament), Vyacheslav Volodin.

He also met with His Holiness Cyril, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, and with the chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Guenadi Zyuganov, among other important Russian personalities.

Díaz-Canel was seen off at the Moscow airport by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Serguéi Riabkov, from where he left for Ankara, the capital of Turkey, the next destination of his international tour that will also include China.