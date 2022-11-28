Over 68% of Cuban Voters Took Part in Municipal Elections

11,502 people were elected as delegates, 43.87 percent of whom are women and 12.52 percent are young people up to 35 years of age.

On Monday, National Electoral Council (CEN) President Alina Balseiro announced that 5,728,220 Cubans, or 68 percent of the citizens authorized to vote, took part in the Sunday municipal elections

She indicated that the CEN authorities counted 89.11 valid votes, 5.22 percent blank votes and 5.67 invalid votes.

The CEN President also mentioned that 50.93 percent of the municipal delegates were re-elected and that 925 constituencies will hold a second round next Sunday since none of the candidates received enough votes to be elected.

“On Nov. 27, we held a democratic day to elect our constituency delegates, who constitute a decisive force from our neighborhoods," Balseiro said.

She also ratified that the municipal elections took place in an atmosphere of calm, organization, and compliance with the law"as our people have always accustomed us."

These elections are "a citizens' responsibility because we elect our representatives in municipalities, the country's main governance structure," President Miguel Diaz-Canel said.