Russia Puts Ukrainian President Zelensky on Wanted List

Authorities also declared the search and capture of former Ukrainian president Poroshenko.

On Saturday, Russia placed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the Interior Ministry's list of wanted persons.

The TASS agency reported that Zelensky is wanted in connection with a crime covered by the Russian Criminal Code, without offering further details.

"Zelensky is wanted under an undisclosed article of the Russian criminal code. An interesting development to say the least. Is Russia establishing the legal grounds for arresting him?," Nina Byzantina, a Russian writer, asked through social networks.

On Saturday, Russia also declared the search and capture of former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko, who served as head of state between 2014 and 2019. Authorities have previously issued arrest warrants for other senior Ukrainian officials.

In December 2023, the Russian Interior Ministry searched the head of Military Intelligence (GUR) of Ukraine, Kirilo Budanov, after the Russian Investigative Committee initiated criminal proceedings against him and three other Ukrainian soldiers. Last April Budanov was arrested in absentia by the Russian Justice on charges of terrorism.

Russia has also searched for and captured politicians from European Union countries. On February 13, Russia announced this measure against the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, as well as against several officials and legislators from Latvia and Lithuania.

According to the Russian authorities, the search and arrest warrant against the head of the Estonian Government and other Baltic politicians was adopted due to the destruction and damage caused to the monuments of Soviet soldiers in Estonia.