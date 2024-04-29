After the failed 2023 Ukrainian military counteroffensive, Russian forces took the initiative and continue to gradually advance into eastern Ukraine.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that its forces took the town of Semenivka, west of the city of Avdivka.

"Units of the Tsentr military group liberated the town of Semenivka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the Russian ministry said, adding that its forces harassed four Ukrainian brigades stationed in four neighboring towns.

On Sunday, Russian forces also took the town of Novobajmutivka, north of Avdivka, where they continue to advance in combat against Ukrainian soldiers.

In the last week, their advance has been consolidated thanks to the capture of several towns and the movement of troops in the direction of the town of Ocherétine, a strategic position northwest of Avdivka, in the Donetsk region.

⚡️BREAKING: Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov accuses the US of using sanctions to dominate the energy market, revealing their true intentions behind pressuring Russia. He claims it's not about resolving conflicts but about economic opportunism and preventing fair competition. pic.twitter.com/fMa4r1PPPX — War Report ��️ (@GeoInsightHQ) April 24, 2024

Russian forces also continue to advance in the direction of Chasiv Yar, whose eventual capture would allow the Russian Army to threaten the Ukrainian bastions of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, which are for control of the Donetsk region.

On Saturday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia will explore ways to overcome any potential "illegal obstacles" and "unfair competition" imposed on the country's energy sector.

The European Union (EU) may impose new sanctions against Russian liquified natural gas projects, and introduce a ban on using EU ports to re-export Russian supplies to third countries.

Peskov noted that the efforts to squeeze Russia out of global energy markets are continuing, and suggested that it would present high costs for consumers in the European industrial sectors.

"The transition to more expensive markets is primarily beneficial for the United States and a number of other countries," he said.