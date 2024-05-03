"I want to warn Washington, London and Brussels once again that any aggressive action against Crimea is not only doomed to failure, but will be dealt a blow in retaliation that will be crushing," the spokeswoman said.

The Russian Federation, through its Spokesman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharov, warned of the reprisals that will come if Western countries attack the Russian peninsula of Crimea.

The statements are made from the statements of the Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who reported that, as part of a counter-offensive, they will destroy the Crimean bridge.

According to Zakharov, the plans to attack Crimea are being carried out with "the brazen support of the Western countries".

Previously, the permanent representative of Ukraine to the UN, Sergei Kislitsa, hinted on Thursday that Ukrainian forces are preparing an attack on the bridge.

In response to this, Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, Dmitri Polianski, responded to these threats: "Now they bark angrily, but they will complain pathetically later, when the day of judgment comes and all those mistakes will be something they will regret".