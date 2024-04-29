Russia successfully launches Angara-A5 cargo rocket

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
I have already subscribed | Do not show this message again
Boletines
Your email has been successfully registered.
The Angará-A5 rocket is a three-stage heavy vehicle and all its components are ecologically safe. They work with safe fuel elements: paraffin and liquid oxygen, according to teleSUR, a partner of TV BRICS.
The launch of the new Angará-A5 rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East has been successfully completed.
The Angará-A5 rocket is a three-stage heavy vehicle and all its components are ecologically safe. They work with safe fuel elements: paraffin and liquid oxygen, according to teleSUR, a partner of TV BRICS.
The operation of the Vostochny Cosmodrome will allow Russia to launch spacecraft, satellites and automatic interplanetary stations of all kinds, giving the country independent access to space.
On the basis of a successful launch, the Angará-A5 will replace the Proton-M launch vehicle, which was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, located on the territory of Kazakhstan.
What's next for Russia's Angara space rocket?
The Angara-A5 space rocket made quite a buzz upon its launch from the Vostochny cosmodrome on April 11. The spaceport was chosen due to “increased load capacity, which includes a hydrogen-powered stage,” Alexey Varochko, the Director… pic.twitter.com/uusAHJEAKT