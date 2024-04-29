Russia successfully launches Angara-A5 cargo rocket

The Angará-A5 rocket is a three-stage heavy vehicle and all its components are ecologically safe. They work with safe fuel elements: paraffin and liquid oxygen, according to teleSUR, a partner of TV BRICS.

The launch of the new Angará-A5 rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East has been successfully completed.



The operation of the Vostochny Cosmodrome will allow Russia to launch spacecraft, satellites and automatic interplanetary stations of all kinds, giving the country independent access to space.



On the basis of a successful launch, the Angará-A5 will replace the Proton-M launch vehicle, which was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, located on the territory of Kazakhstan.

The Angara rocket was launched for the first time on 9 July 2014 from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in its light version, and on 23 December 2014 the Angará-A5 heavy-lift vehicle carried out a test flight.



This is the first test launch of this rocket from Vostochny, which includes various payload modes, from 3.5 tonnes to 38 tonnes.

