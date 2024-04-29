    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Russia

Russia successfully launches Angara-A5 cargo rocket

  • Russian Heavy-lift Rocket: Angara A5, April 25, 2024

    Russian Heavy-lift Rocket: Angara A5, April 25, 2024 | Photo: X/ @machina_sphere

Published 29 April 2024 (2 hours 7 minutes ago)
Opinion

The Angará-A5 rocket is a three-stage heavy vehicle and all its components are ecologically safe. They work with safe fuel elements: paraffin and liquid oxygen, according to teleSUR, a partner of TV BRICS.

The launch of the new Angará-A5 rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East has been successfully completed.

Related:

Russian Army Liberates the Town of Semenivka


The Angará-A5 rocket is a three-stage heavy vehicle and all its components are ecologically safe. They work with safe fuel elements: paraffin and liquid oxygen, according to teleSUR, a partner of TV BRICS.

The operation of the Vostochny Cosmodrome will allow Russia to launch spacecraft, satellites and automatic interplanetary stations of all kinds, giving the country independent access to space.

On the basis of a successful launch, the Angará-A5 will replace the Proton-M launch vehicle, which was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, located on the territory of Kazakhstan.


The Angara rocket was launched for the first time on 9 July 2014 from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in its light version, and on 23 December 2014 the Angará-A5 heavy-lift vehicle carried out a test flight.

This is the first test launch of this rocket from Vostochny, which includes various payload modes, from 3.5 tonnes to 38 tonnes.
 

Tags

Russia Rocket Space

tvbrics
by teleSUR/ tvBRICS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.