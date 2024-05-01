Russia Hits Ukraine's Southern Command in Odessa

Russian missiles also hit a deployment area for troops in Kharkov and a facility storing military material in Nikolaev.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that its country's forces hit the Ukrainian Southern Command headquarters in Odessa on the Black Sea.

Hours after this announcement, the Ukrainian authorities still have not commented on this event. Ukrainian media have also failed to obtain official statements about the attack and its consequences.

On the previous night, however, the Ukrainian Army did report that Russian forces attacked Odessa with Iskander-M ballistic missiles, where about three people were reported to have died.

Through social networks, the Ukrainian military said that the attack had destroyed administrative buildings, residences, and medical and educational infrastructure.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Ilia Yevlash acknowledged that ballistic missiles are particularly difficult to shoot down, even though Ukraine possesses U.S.-made Patriot missile systems.

RIA Novosti reported that Russian missiles also hit a deployment area for Ukrainian troops in Kharkov and a facility storing military material in the Nikolaev region.

In April, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said his country's forces would intensify attacks on logistics centers and warehouses with military equipment supplied by the West.