Russia: 154 British MPs Were Prohibited To Enter the Country

Russia responds to punitive measures by banning 154 members of the House of Lords of the UK Parliament from entering the country.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry has published a list of 154 British deputies who will be banned from entering Russian territory.

This measure is Moscow's response to the sanctions imposed by the British authorities on almost all members of the Russian Federation Council.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the parliamentarians sanctioned by Moscow directly contributed to "the development of London's anti-Russian sanctions aimed at creating conditions for the political isolation of Russia and the destruction of its economy".

Since last February 24 and the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the U.S., the EU, and its allies have applied several packages of financial and trade sanctions against Russian officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Russia has banned the entry of 154 members of the British Parliament. Work on the expansion of the list of personal sanctions on Britain would continue , pic.twitter.com/hQu5lgvFPu — ���� Эсса Али �� Essa Ali ���� (@ESSA_A1I) May 24, 2022

In response, Moscow is taking reciprocal measures, it says to somehow defend its economy in the face of the severe sanctions. In response to this wave of sanctions, experts warn of a severe global economic crisis.