Russia: 154 British MPs Were Prohibited To Enter the Country

    Russian FM announced the prohibition of 154 British deputies to the country. May. 24, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/IDTV13

Published 24 May 2022 (1 hours 50 minutes ago)
Russia responds to punitive measures by banning 154 members of the House of Lords of the UK Parliament from entering the country.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry has published a list of 154 British deputies who will be banned from entering Russian territory.

This measure is Moscow's response to the sanctions imposed by the British authorities on almost all members of the Russian Federation Council.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the parliamentarians sanctioned by Moscow directly contributed to "the development of London's anti-Russian sanctions aimed at creating conditions for the political isolation of Russia and the destruction of its economy".  

Since last February 24 and the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the U.S., the EU, and its allies have applied several packages of financial and trade sanctions against Russian officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

In response, Moscow is taking reciprocal measures, it says to somehow defend its economy in the face of the severe sanctions. In response to this wave of sanctions, experts warn of a severe global economic crisis.

HispanTV
by teleSUR/gfl-BGF
