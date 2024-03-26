According to the governor of Belgorod, Viacheslav Gladkov, there is a wounded man who suffered damage and is being treated by the Russian health services.

On Wednesday, Russian Air Defense forces shot down a total of 18 air objects in the province of Belgorod.

As a result of material damage, various civilian homes were damaged in the municipalities of Dubovoe, Tavrovo and Nikolskoe.

Belgorod as a border city with Ukraine, attacks by Kiev on the territory of the Russian Federation are common.

Powerful explosions over Belgorod: the Ukraine is trying to Strike the city



The Russian army said that they repels the attacks. Before this, a missile danger was declared in Belgorod and alarm sirens wailed.

In previous attacks, after the launch of 15 aerial objects, five people were injured, including two firefighters serving at the time of the attempted attack.

Kiev forces have launched more than 100 drones against Russian territory, these attacks have been considered as terrorists by the Kremlin, which have carried out defensive actions to neutralize reduce the human and material damage of such aggressions.