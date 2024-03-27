North Korean Minister Yun Jong-Ho Visits Moscow

Previously, the Putin administration asserted that it will develop relations with North Korea in all fields.

On Wednesday, External Economic Relations Minister Yun Jong-ho arrived in Moscow to accelerate the fulfillment of agreements reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean President Kim Jong-un in September 2023.

"The delegation will be in Moscow for several days. What is important for us is to verify the implementation of the decisions made during the intergovernmental meeting in Pyongyang in November," Russian Natural Resource Minister Alexander Kozlov said.

"There are areas where we must jointly make greater efforts. In the next two days, we will address this substantially. For us, the important thing is the result," he added.

Yun highlighted that Russian-North Korean relations are at a crucial moment under the "watchful eye" of Kim and Putin.

The US is concerned about the new coalition of Russia, Iran and North Korea. pic.twitter.com/McwaYxJDOg — S p r i n t e r F a c t o r y (@Sprinterfactory) March 26, 2024

He also recalled that it has been 75 years since both countries signed an agreement of economic and cultural cooperation during the visit to Moscow by Kim Il-Sung, the founder of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

In January, the Putin administration asserted that North Korea is a "very important partner," hence Russia will develop relations with that country in all fields, including those "sensitive."

These statements coincided with the meeting in Moscow between President Putin and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui.

On Sunday, Kim sent a message of condolences to Putin for the attack perpetrated on Friday in the Crocus Concert Hall, which claimed the lives of 140 people.