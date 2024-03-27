Gaza Strip: Russia Send Another Plane with Humanitarian Aid

The bulk of the aid, was collected at the initiative of the authorities of the Russian autonomous republic of Karachayev-Cherkessia.

Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said today that it sent a plane to the airport in the Egyptian city of El Arish with humanitarian aid for residents of the Gaza Strip.

"An Il-76 aircraft of the Ministry of Emergencies took off on Wednesday for the city of El Arish," the agency said in a statement.

The cargo includes cereals, flour, sugar and other products with a long shelf life, as well as other personal hygiene products weighing a total of more than 29 tonnes.

The text specifies that the humanitarian aid will be handed over to representatives of the Egyptian Red Crescent Society, who will then deliver it to the Gaza Strip.

Russia has sent 29 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip in Palestine. #Russia #putin pic.twitter.com/uimcpG906h — Elephant News Network (@elephantnewsgh) March 27, 2024

Since the start of the humanitarian mission, 20 flights of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies have transported more than 480 tonnes of food, medicine, clothing and other necessities to Gaza.