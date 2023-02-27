Transnistria Denies Being Under Ukrainian Military Threat

"We know that our opponents in Ukraine and European countries are fomenting provocations in Transnistria," Russian diplomat Peskov stated.

On Monday, the self-proclaimed Republic of Transnistria President Vadim Krasnoselski said that there is no an inminent military security threat against his country, which shares a border with Ukraine and where over 250,000 Russian citizens live.

"If our country is threatened by real danger, we will quickly inform our citizens. The important issue is not to panic," Krasnoselski pointed out. Nevertheless, he agreed with the Russian government’s spokesperson Dmitri Peskov that the internal situation in Transnistria is tense.

"We know that our opponents in Ukraine and European countries are fomenting provocations in Transnistria," Peskov stated, recalling that the Ukrainian army members recently entered that territory disguised as members of the Russian Armed Forces.

“The Ukrainian army has concentrated large numbers of personnel and personal equipment near the border with Transnistria. This practice poses a direct threat to peace in Transnistria," this spokesperson stressed.

A la xarxa va aparèixer un vídeo que, com s'ha dit, mostra el moviment dels sistemes de defensa antiaèria ROMANESOS i del llançador HIMARS a la FRONTERA AMB MOLDÀVIA en el context de l'escalada de la situació a TRANSNISTRIA. pic.twitter.com/e098izjdF8 — JosepBastardas ☭ (@josepbastardas) February 27, 2023

The tweet reads, "A video posted online shows the movement of Romanian air defense systems and the HIMARS launcher on the border with Modavia in the context of the escalating situation in Transnistria." Located around the Dniester River, Transnistria declared its independence from Moldova in September 1990. This decision prompted a secession war that ended in 1992 after negotiations held by Moldovan, Transnistrian, Russian, and Ukrainian authorities. Despite this, Moldova does not still considers Transnistria part of its territory. “We warn the U.S.-led North Atlantic Treaty (NATO) countries and their Ukrainian pupils that they should not take ‘adventurous steps’ in Transnistria,” Peskov stated, stressing that the Russian Defence Ministry will closely follow the situation on the border of Ukraine and Transnistria. “Russia will be prepared to respond to any security threats posed to nationals living in Transnistria. Any action that threatens the security of our compatriots will be considered, following international law, as an attack on Russia," he highlighted.