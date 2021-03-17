Russia Denies Its Involvement in 2020 Presidential Campaign

U.S. security agencies argue that President Putin allegedly allowed a campaign against Joe Biden to denigrate his candidacy during the 2020 elections

Russia on Wednesday described as a “groundless accusation” the latest U.S. intelligence report blaming Moscow for interfering in the 2020 presidential elections won by President Joe Biden.

“Washington’s spy agencies did not provide any specific evidence to back its claims,” Russian Embassy in the U.S. condemned.

According to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) report, Russia’s government attempted to influence the 2020 vote to denigrate Biden's candidacy.

“The Kremlin supported former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), undermining the electoral process and exacerbating sociopolitical divisions in the U.S.," their report assured.

The declassified document stated that Moscow allegedly used proxies to spread unsubstantiated allegations against Biden. It also assures that Russia's President Vladimir Putin personally allowed the campaign. “These are another set of unjustified accusations against the country. Its conclusions are confirmed solely by the intelligence services’ confidence in their self-righteousness,” the Russian embassy added. After the document was released, Biden announced his country will impose sanctions on Russia next week in response to the alleged attempts to influence the 2020 election.