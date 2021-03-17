Russia Denies Its Involvement in 2020 Presidential Campaign

The declassified document stated that Moscow allegedly used proxies to spread unsubstantiated allegations against Biden. It also assures that Russia's President Vladimir Putin personally allowed the campaign.
“These are another set of unjustified accusations against the country. Its conclusions are confirmed solely by the intelligence services’ confidence in their self-righteousness,” the Russian embassy added.
After the document was released, Biden announced his country will impose sanctions on Russia next week in response to the alleged attempts to influence the 2020 election.
