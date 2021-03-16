    • Live
Kremlin: Pressure Against Sputnik V Purchase "Unprecedented"

    Italian land artist Dario Gambarin makes a 13 000 m2 Sputnik V vaccine flask image in a field in Northern Italy. | Photo: Twitter/ @sputnikvaccine

Published 16 March 2021
The reaction comes after the U.S. Office of Global Affairs managed to persuade Brazil not to purchase Sputnik V since it goes to the "detriment of U.S. safety and security." 
 

Russia's Kremlin said on Tuesday that international pressure to prevent the purchase of its Sputnik V vaccine is "unprecedented," and it "doesn’t contribute to joint efforts to combat the coronavirus."

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that "in many countries the scale of pressure is quite unprecedented, such selfish attempts to force countries to abandon any vaccines have no prospects."

The reaction comes after the U.S. Office of Global Affairs managed to persuade Brazil not to purchase Sputnik V since it goes to "detriment of U.S. safety and security." The revelations were made by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in its annual report published in January.

Moreover, the official explained that "unfortunately, the trend among many Western leaders to call our country an active threat, an adversary and so on." As of March 11, 2021, the Sputnik V vaccine had been approved in 49 countries, according to Statista.

