Kremlin: Pressure Against Sputnik V Purchase "Unprecedented"

The reaction comes after the U.S. Office of Global Affairs managed to persuade Brazil not to purchase Sputnik V since it goes to the "detriment of U.S. safety and security."

Russia's Kremlin said on Tuesday that international pressure to prevent the purchase of its Sputnik V vaccine is "unprecedented," and it "doesn’t contribute to joint efforts to combat the coronavirus."

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that "in many countries the scale of pressure is quite unprecedented, such selfish attempts to force countries to abandon any vaccines have no prospects."

Alexander Gintsburg, head of the Gamaleya Center, in a radio interview with Sputnik News Kazakhstan: No severe side effects have been recorded during the mass Sputnik V vaccination campaign. pic.twitter.com/X5ly8R7HT1 — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) March 16, 2021

The reaction comes after the U.S. Office of Global Affairs managed to persuade Brazil not to purchase Sputnik V since it goes to "detriment of U.S. safety and security." The revelations were made by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in its annual report published in January.

Moreover, the official explained that "unfortunately, the trend among many Western leaders to call our country an active threat, an adversary and so on." As of March 11, 2021, the Sputnik V vaccine had been approved in 49 countries, according to Statista.