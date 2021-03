If more states attempt to resume dialogue with Syria, more conducive conditions will be created for a peaceful settlement there, Peskov said.

The Kremlin on Tuesday called on Western and Arab countries to resume direct dialogue with Syria and abandon their isolationist policy.

If more states attempt to resume dialogue with Syria, more conducive conditions will be created for a peaceful settlement there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a daily briefing.

Existing mechanisms for the intra-Syrian settlement are working, but there is a need to increase their efficiency and productivity, he said.

"Things remain difficult with the Syrian Constitutional Committee, but we still need to continue to work in this direction because we see no alternative to it," he added.