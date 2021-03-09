Russia and China to Jointly Create Lunar Space Station

The governments of China and Russia have announced the intention of creating a research station on the Moon in a joint effort to promote the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes

The Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) and the Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA) today signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on the creation of the International Scientific Lunar Station (MNLS).

The document was initialed by Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin and his CNSA counterpart Zhang Kejian, representing the governments of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China.

The two institutions will cooperate in the creation of the lunar base with "open access for all interested countries and international partners," the memorandum states, according to Roscosmos.

The text highlights the joint goal of strengthening collaboration in different branches of scientific research and promoting the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes in all humanity's interest.

China and Russia will build a space station on the Moon: it will rival the Gateway of NASA and the European Agency https://t.co/ZKQA0RXgCY — Deep_Tech (@You_Deeptech) March 9, 2021

The International Lunar Science Station is envisioned as a complex of experimental research facilities created on the surface and in orbit of the Moon, Roscosmos notes on its website.

Its design will allow for multidisciplinary research work, including exploration and use of the Moon, lunar observations, and other research and experiments for verification of various technologies.

The MNLS will facilitate long-term crewless operations with the prospect of creating conditions for a human presence on the Moon.

For its creation, Russia and China will use their experience in space science, innovation, and space technologies to plan and develop the new space station.