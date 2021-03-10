China and Russia to Build a Space Station on the Moon

The research station would be constructed at the lunar south pole and other countries would be allowed to use it.

The space agencies of China and Russia signed an agreement to jointly build an international research station on the lunar surface or the lunar orbit.

According to China National Space Administration (CNSA), this facility would be built at the lunar south pole and other countries would be allowed to use it.

“The project is a comprehensive scientific experiment base with the capability of long-term autonomous operation," Russia’s Roscosmos General Director Dmitry Rogozin added without giving information on the timeline for its construction.

Scientists on the station would carry out research activities such as exploration, lunar-based observation, basic scientific experiments, and technical verification.

Roscosmos and CNSA will adhere to the principle of co-consultation and shared benefits. They will also promote outer space use for peaceful purposes. U.S. journalist Steven Lee added that “the joint agreement has the potential to scramble the space exploration geopolitics, setting up goals for the scientific exploitation of the moon.” In recent years, China and Russia signed agreements for space exploration missions and built up a joint data center for lunar research.