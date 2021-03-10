China and Russia to Build a Space Station on the Moon

According to China National Space Administration (CNSA), this facility would be built at the lunar south pole and other countries would be allowed to use it.
“The project is a comprehensive scientific experiment base with the capability of long-term autonomous operation," Russia’s Roscosmos General Director Dmitry Rogozin added without giving information on the timeline for its construction.
Scientists on the station would carry out research activities such as exploration, lunar-based observation, basic scientific experiments, and technical verification.