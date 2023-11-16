'Israel is a Terrorist State': Turkish President Erdogan

He accused Israel of breaking the first rule of the laws of war, under which children, women, the elderly and the sick should not be harmed.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Erdogan severely condemned Israel for its military operations in Gaza and claimed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is finished.

"I openly say that Israel is a terrorist state. Others say that Hamas is a terrorist organization. Hamas participated in the elections and won in Palestine. Israel and the United States stole their rights afterwards," the Turkish leader said at a parliamentary group meeting of his ruling Justice and Development Party in Ankara.

Erdogan also mentioned that efforts are being made to send the political and military leaders responsible for the mass killing of Gaza civilians to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for trial. More specifically, he accused Israel of breaking the first rule of the laws of war, under which children, women, the elderly and the sick should not be harmed.

He noted that thousands of Turkish lawyers are making efforts to take all necessary steps to bring related political and military leaders to the ICJ for committing mass killings.

Another screw-up for the Israeli military.



Following its boastful display of raiding al-Shifa Hospital in the #Gaza Strip and claiming to have discovered weapons, the Israeli military deleted the "one-shot" video, dismantling yet another piece of Israeli-produced propaganda.… pic.twitter.com/Zl7PiEpSUL — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) November 16, 2023

Erdogan added that he would also talk to the leaders of countries who abstained from voting on an immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza at the United Nations.

Türkiye and Israel have recalled their respective ambassadors after the Turkish government strongly condemned Israel over the attacks on civilians of Gaza.

Türkiye and Israel are normalizing their relations after years of enmity. The ties between the two countries were strained in 2010 when a Turkish-led flotilla attempting to break Israel's blockade on the Gaza Strip clashed with Israeli forces, killing 10 Turks on board.

In 2022, Türkiye and Israel fully restored their diplomatic ties and re-appointed respective ambassadors.