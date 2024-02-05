At the time of the attack, the bakery was filled with elderly people and families with children, Russian diplomat Zakharova denounced.

Dmitri Polyanski, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, requested an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to address the Ukrainian attack on a bakery in Lisichansk, in Lugansk, where 28 citizens were killed on Saturday.

"At the time of the attack, the bakery was filled with dozens of local civilians, as is usual on Saturdays, including elderly people and families with children... The Ukrainian army chiefs who ordered the attack were well aware of this and acted deliberately," said Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry.

"The building was completely destroyed. The Russian Emergencies Ministry estimates that there may be up to 40 people trapped under the debris. At least 15 civilians have been confirmed dead, and there are numerous other victims," she added.

"This incident once again demonstrates the criminal nature of the Kiev regime. According to the Russian President Vladimir Putin, the ringleaders on Bankovaya Street and in the Ukrainian Armed Forces are parts of the same terrorist organisation."

20 dead were recovered from the rubble of a bakery building in Lisichansk. Ten people were rescued and transported to hospital.



On Sunday, Lugansk authorities denounced that the attack on the bakery building, which also housed the Adriatic restaurant, was carried out with a U.S.-made HIMARS missile.

"This was a terrorist attack. It can't be called anything else. The ongoing attacks on civilian infrastructure are atrocious terrorist actions, and the number of victims precisely reflects the monstrosity of this terrorist attack," said Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman.

This high-ranking official confirmed that the Russian special military operation would continue precisely to prevent new terrorist attacks by Ukrainian troops.

In mid-January, a similar attack left around thirty civilians dead and twenty injured in a market in the capital of the eastern Donetsk region.