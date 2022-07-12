Russia Condemns Ukraine's Attack on Kherson With US Weapons

The bombardment by Ukrainian forces with HIMARS multiple rocket launchers left at least seven dead and 40 wounded.

On Tuesday, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy criticized the attack carried out by the Ukrainian army with US weapons against the city of Novaya Kajovka located in the province of Kherson.

"The bombing of civilian targets can only arouse firm condemnation," Polyanskiy said, adding that the U.S. is responsible for supplying the weapons with which these attacks were carried out.

According to information from the U.S. Worldview-2 satellite, the bombardment by Ukrainian forces with HIMARS multiple rocket launchers left at least seven dead and 40 wounded.

“There are still many people under the rubble. The injured are being taken to the hospital, but many people are blocked in their apartments and houses,” said Vladimir Leontiev, head of the Russia-installed Kakhovka District military-civilian administration in the Kherson region.



It more and more looks like only such people are ready to voluntarily defend crumbling Kiev regime and #NaziUkraine. Hopefully Zelenskiy and his henchmen will not sacrifice all Ukrainians and use them as cannon fodder for the sake of Western geopolitical interests https://t.co/fGVeUCWONf — Dmitry Polyanskiy (@Dpol_un) July 12, 2022

He also mentioned that hundreds of homes, schools, hospitals and a plant for hydroelectric power have been damaged. The gas and electricity service was interrupted to avoid further losses.

The bombardment also destroyed a warehouse where 35 tons of food and other supplies from international humanitarian aid were stored.

“It was very important for the city, since no one receives pensions or salaries,” said Natalia Zaria, the head of the Center for Humanitarian Aid.

