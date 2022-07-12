Presidents Putin, Raisi, Erdogan to Meet in Tehran Next Week

Russia, Iran, and Türkiye are part of the so-called "Astana Negotiations," which were launched in 2017 to try to resolve the conflict in Syria that began in 2011.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin announced that President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts, Ebrahim Raisi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Tehran on July 19.

Putin's trip to Tehran is being prepared and there will be a meeting of the leaders of the three guarantor countries of "the Astana process" on the Syrian settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Putin will also hold separate talks with Raisi and Erdogan.

"Moscow and Tehran have strong political, economic, and military ties, and are both key allies of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in his quest to crush rebel forces in his country's civil war. Ankara has backed the rebels on the opposing side of the conflict," outlet Rudaw recalled.

The Kremlin statement came after the head of the Iranian Parliament's Economic Commission, Mohammadreza Pour-Ebrahimi, said the Russian president will visit Tehran next week.

Pour-Ebrahimi added that a positive atmosphere for mutual cooperation between the two countries has been formed, especially after the Iranian president's recent trip to Russia.

"During that trip very favorable agreements were signed. President Raisi marked a new chapter of the economic bilateral relations and assured the Russians that the government of the Islamic Republic is serious about economic cooperation with Russia," he commented.