Gas Flow Through Nord Stream 1 to Germany Stops for Maintenance

"Nord Stream AG has started maintenance work on the pipeline. The flow of gas through the pipeline will be throttled within a few hours of the start of the work," a company spokesperson told Xinhua.



Gas storage facilities in Germany are currently filled at 64.6 percent, according to the Federal Network Agency (BNetzA). The country seeks to reach a storage level of 90 percent before winter.

Although gas supply in Germany remained secure, the situation was "tense and a deterioration of the situation cannot be ruled out," BNetzA said on Monday.



In the event of a shortage in winter, the government would have to decide on who gets no more gas, a "political nightmare scenario," Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck warned last week.



"That will put Germany to a test that we have not had for a long time," Habeck said.



The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which went into operation in 2011, transports gas from Vyborg in Russia to Lubmin in northeastern Germany. From there, gas is further transported to other European countries such as Belgium, Denmark, France and the Netherlands, according to the operator.



However, some countries such as Denmark, France and the Netherlands, have no longer received any Russian gas because they refused to pay their bills in rubles.