US and UK to Turn the Red Sea Into a Sea of Blood: Erdogan

The aggression against Yemen is an attempt to divert the attention from the Israeli war crimes.

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the UK and US attacks on targets in Yemen are not proportional to the actions of the Houthi militia.

"First of all, it is not a proportional action. The United States and Israel always do disproportionate actions. What is happening is the use of unbalanced force, and Israel is practicing this in Gaza, and we will see how Iran will defend itself," Erdogan told reporters.

"The U.S. and the UK attacked the Houthis. They are eager to turn the Red Sea into a sea of blood. Yemen and the Houthis say they will use all force against anyone... the Houthis are carrying out a very successful defense," he added.

Erdogan also mentioned that his country will continue to provide South Africa with videos and other documents related to the Israeli genocide against Palestinians.

"I believe that Israel will be convicted there. We believe in the justice of the International Court of Justice," the Turkish leader said, as reported by Reuters.

On Thursday night, the United Kingdom and the United States bombed Yemeni cities, saying they were attacking Houthi militia positions. Five militants were killed and six others wounded in the airstrikes.

The Western alliance justified its actions by arguing that they were aimed at preventing the Houthis from continuing to threaten the free flow of ships through the Red Sea.

On Friday, however, the Syrian Foreign Affairs Ministry highlighted that the aggression against Yemen is an attempt to divert the attention from the war crimes committed by Israel.

