Israeli Ships To Be Considered Military Targets: Houthis

On Sunday, Yemen's Houthi captured the “Galaxy Leader”, a ship belonging to a British company partially controlled by an Israeli tycoon, in an military operation in the Red Sea.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Sarea said this operation resulted in the capture of the Israeli ship and its transfer to the coast of Yemen. Israel denies that this ship has its nationality.

Although Sarea did not specify where the ship was transferred, the Houthis maintain control of the ports of Al Hodeida and Al Salif, the latter of which is used for military purposes.

The Houthi spokesman also did not detail how many people were traveling on the boat or their nationalities, but indicated that the insurgents "treat the ship's crew in accordance with the teachings and values" of Islam.

More mass demonstrations across the world taking place in support for the people of #Gaza | Palestine First — everywhere! | via @PalHighlight pic.twitter.com/PNpICs5CsH — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) November 19, 2023

Sarea also announced that rebel forces will consider all ships owned by Israel, operated by Israeli companies, or carrying the Israeli flagships, as legitimate military targets.

"The spokesman called on all countries to withdraw their citizens working on the crews of any such ships," Mideast Today reported.

"The Houthis will continue to carry out military operations against the Israeli enemy until the aggression against the Gaza Strip ceases and the atrocity crimes that continue until this moment cease," he said, referring to the Palestinian enclave and the West Bank.

