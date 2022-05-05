Russia-Central Asia Trade Grows Amid Difficult Global Situation

In an article published by Rossiyskaya Gazeta on May 5, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow aims to preserve healthy and constructive relations with all countries, especially its neighbors.

Lavrov's remarks come on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Central Asia. "As a reliable member of the international community, Russia is seeking a benevolent external environment, while remaining good neighbors and maintaining constructive cooperation with all countries, primarily with its neighbors. We cannot but enjoy the strategic partnership with Central Asian countries, with the bulk of them being our allies," Lavrov said.

The foreign minister said that Russia was busy with the agenda for the anniversary celebration with the Central Asian countries. In this connection, Lavrov said that despite the current geopolitical scenario characterized by instability and uncertainty, Russia's trade with Central Asia is growing rapidly.

Lavrov said that "trade is growing with almost all countries in the region," noting that this includes agriculture, chemicals, petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, metals, cars and equipment, besides commodities. He also said that "between 2010 and 2021 alone, accumulated Russian investments amounted to some $30.5 billion. More than 10,000 Russian companies and joint ventures are active in Central Asian countries, creating 900,000 jobs."

Sergey Lavrov wrote an article about the 30-year friendship between Russia and Central Asia.



▪️Russia is interested in maintaining good relations with all countries, but first of all with its neighbors.



▪️All Central Asian countries are strategic partners of Russia. — ConstanZe (@Constanze2022) May 5, 2022

The international scene has been seriously affected by the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine that began on February 24. At that time, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation in Ukraine following Kiev's breach of the Minsk agreements and Moscow's eventual recognition of the sovereignty of the Donbass republics.

Since then, Russia has faced punitive sanctions by the West and Europe, targeting Russian companies and the oil and gas industry. Moscow has demanded Ukraine's non-inclusion in the U.S.-led NATO military bloc and has also denounced the continued arms shipments to Ukraine by Western countries and their European allies to help it wage war against Russia.