Mexico Rejects Sanctioning Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

The President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador insisted Wednesday on the neutral position of his country and the need for dialogue as a way out of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, while again ruled out that he plans to apply sanctions against Russia.

Regarding the possibility of coercive measures, similar to those applied by the European Union and other Western powers, but not by most Latin American, Asian and African countries, López Obrador said, "we do not propose that, we do not want to directly sanction anyone".

On the other hand, he specified that Mexico maintains "a position of neutrality" and recalled that this has been "expressed before the United Nations".

In this sense, he justified his position stating that "if we lean in favor of one position or the other, we lose authority” and they could not, if requested, participate in any negotiation to reach a peace agreement.

López Obrador recalled that his administration has maintained before the UN that position against retaliation, which he defended again with the argument that, if a dialogue is opened between the sides, Mexico would be in a better position to participate if requested to do so.

The Mexican President, in line with his position since the beginning of the conflict, insisted that in order to avoid these differences "there was a lack of dialogue, a lack of more politics". He recalled that "politics was invented, among other things, to avoid war. We should have insisted more on dialogue".

López Obrador insisted that Mexico's foreign policy "is well defined in the Constitution, Article 89, 'non-intervention'".