Serbia-Russia To Negotiate a Gas Contract in the Coming Days

On Thursday, the Serbian President said that the country would start negotiating a gas contract with Russia.

Aleksandar Vucic, Serbian President said that Belgrade and Moscow will start negotiating gas contracts with Russia in the coming days. He said that the country’s economy depends entirely on the Russian gas supply.

"What diversification are we talking about? Only in two years will we get the completed [interconnector], the possibility for something to be supplied to Serbia from somewhere, but the question is what will be supplied?" said the Serbian head of state to a journalist in Berlin after holding a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

He continued to say: "We are building the Bulgarian interconnector from our side; the Bulgarians will only announce the tender in coming days, after which it will take at least 300 days to get it constructed."

"Germany depends on the Russian gas by 55%, while we - by 100% like many other countries. Energy resources are becoming a huge problem for us, we are about to start negotiating the gas price and everything else with the Russians after May 10," told Vucic. He added that Russian oil represented more than 60 percent of the country's crude imports over the last month.

Previously, Vucic had said that the country’s economy depended on the Russian gas supply, which is the reason for Belgrade's expectations of obtaining a good price in the coming negotiations.

According to the President, Serbia had no other alternative than to obtain natural gas from Russia. He added that the country seeks to sign a new long-term contract on Russian hydrocarbon supplies.