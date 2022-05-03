Thousands Evacuated to Russia From High-Risk Areas in Ukraine

On Tuesday, the Russian national defense command center announced that Russian troops had cleared about 11 500 people out in high-risk zones in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s national defense command center, announced that Russian military forces had evacuated at least 1 103 701 people since the beginning of a special military operation in Ukrainian territory.

Russian troops have cleared people out of the high risks zones in Ukraine and the Donetsk and Lugansk republics, about 11 564 civilians were evacuated to Russia, according to the communique released on Tuesday by the Russian official, head of the inter-departmental coordination center for humanitarian response in Ukraine.

"In defiance of the obstructions being created by Kiev, a total of 11,564 people, including 1,571 children, have been evacuated from high-risk areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk republics and Ukraine to Russia over the past day," Mizintsev told.

Chief Mizintsev said that among the total evacuated people from Ukraine, about 197 927 were children.

Last March 21, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center announced the opening of humanitarian corridors in the east and west of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. At the same time, the Center called on the Ukrainian nationalists to allow the corridors to function and lay down their weapons.