Russia Refutes Reports on Alleged Missile Crash in Poland

The Russian Ministry of Defense denied media reports about alleged Russian missiles falling on Polish territory.

Polish radio station ZET reported hours earlier that two Russian missiles allegedly hit a barn in the town of Przewodów on the Ukrainian border, killing two civilians.

"Statements by the Polish media and officials about the alleged Russian missile strike near the locality of Przewodów are a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation," the Russian military department said.

It said the Russian military did not carry out any attacks near the Polish-Ukrainian border.

The ministry added that the photos of the wreckage published by the Polish media "have nothing to do with Russian weapons of destruction."

Russia has been carrying out a special military operation since February 24 in order, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine.

Numerous countries condemned the Russian operation and supported Kiev with arms supplies, donations, humanitarian aid and sanctions against Moscow.