Russia Accuses NATO of Preventing Political Solution in Ukraine

The Russian Foreign Minister said that the US and NATO are totally indifferent to the fate of Ukraine as an independent international actor.

On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization countries are doing everything to prevent a political solution to the current conflict between his country and Ukraine.

In an interview with the Chinese Xinhua news agency, Lavrov pointed out that NATO fills Ukraine with weapons under the argument of coping with the Russian military operation in the Donbas region, although in reality the U.S. and the E.U. are totally indifferent to the fate of Ukraine as an independent international actor.

However, Lavrov indicated that the US and its European allies can contribute to the settlement of the conflict, but dropping some of the points of their policy towards Kiev.

"First of all, they should come to their senses and stop supplying arms and ammunition to Kiev. The Ukrainian people do not need anti-aircraft or anti-tank missiles, but the resolution of urgent humanitarian problems," Lavrov stressed.

Moscow does not view NATO as a direct enemy in the Ukraine conflict, but the West persists with its aggressive rhetoric against Russia, Foreign Minister Lavrov said. pic.twitter.com/KvjROV8xBi — RT (@RT_com) April 30, 2022

Some 40 countries met on Tuesday in Germany to coordinate the acceleration of military supplies demanded by Kiev.

The Russian foreign minister urged the West to stop covering up for Ukraine, otherwise Washington and Brussels will have to accept their responsibility for war crimes committed by Ukrainian nationalists and mercenaries.

In this context, Lavrov called on the Ukrainian authorities to stop their provocations, including those made in the media space.

"Ukrainian units, using civilians as human shields, carry out barbaric shellings of cities, as they did in Donetsk and Kramatorsk. They mock the detained Russian servicemen with animal cruelty, publishing their atrocities on the Internet," the Russian foreign minister reminded.

While the international community is making diplomatic efforts in hopes of ending Russia-Ukraine hostilities, analysts fear that the U.S. and its Western allies could simply nullify all such attempts by repeatedly providing military assistance to Ukraine. https://t.co/oVVpMX25gA — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 29, 2022

Concerning the dialogues, the Russian diplomat said that the Russian and Ukrainian delegations conduct negotiations on a daily basis by videoconference.

According to Lavrov, the points of a virtual final agreement should include neutral, non-nuclear status, demilitarization of Ukraine, as well as security guarantees.

Lavrov stressed that the agenda of the dialogue also includes the issues of denazification of the Ukrainian territory, lifting of sanctions and the status of the Russian language, among others.