U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the United States would "strongly support" Sweden and Finland if they decide to join NATO.

"We certainly hope that they will make that decision. If that's what they decide, we will strongly support it," Blinken said during a House hearing.

The secretary of state clarified that he could not give an exact timeline for when the countries would decide but noted that the issue is "very actively being considered by both countries."

"As you know, there is a NATO summit coming up. I expect that we will have specific information by the time it starts," Blinken said.

Sweden and Finland have begun actively discussing the possibility of joining NATO after the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made it clear Thursday that Sweden and Finland would be accepted into the alliance.

"But if they decide to apply, Finland and Sweden will be warmly accepted, and I expect the process to go quickly," he said.