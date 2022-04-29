There Is No Risk of Russia Initiating a Nuclear War-Russian FM

In light of the allegations reportedly made by the West and Ukraine about Russia initiating a Nuclear War, Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, said Friday that Moscow is not threatening anyone with such rhetoric.

"We never play with concepts this dangerous. Never. We must all be committed to the "nuclear five" statements - a nuclear war can never be triggered," said the Russian Minister.

Lavrov has highlighted the fact that the Russian side has called many times for all nuclear countries to establish a commitment confirming to not first-use of nuclear weapons. On the other hand, the U.S., under the Trump administration, has refused to accede to such obligations, otherwise, the commitments were established after the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his counterpart Joe Biden, the U.S president.

From Moscow's point of view, the Russian FM said that the country is not at war with NATO as it "would be a step that would increase the risks of what we just discussed [nuclear war]." Lavrov continues to explain that "unfortunately, there is a feeling that NATO believes it is at war with Russia. NATO, the US, European leaders, many of which, in particular in the UK, the US, Poland, France, Germany and, of course, the head of European diplomacy [Josep] Borrell directly say that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin must lose, Russia must be defeated."

#Opinion by Russian MFA Spokesperson Maria #Zakharova comments on the "Nuclear Disinfo" campaign in the Western media.



Russia is against any nuclear war.



Detailing how politicians and MSM spread fake news with disregard to the original sources:



Referring to the U.S.-funded bio laboratories in Ukrainian territory, the Foreign Minister said the country believes that the activities conducted by Washington in the labs must be investigated, adding that the Kremlin seeks "clarity, and will insist on getting answers."

Making emphasis on the Western sanctions on Russian after the start of the special military operation in Ukrainian territory, which has affected the food chains, he said that "for example, dozens of foreign ships are blocked in the Black and Azov Seas on the territory of Ukraine because they are under sanctions. We are ready to release them, but the Ukrainian government is not cooperating with us on this issue."