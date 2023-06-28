Russia Does Not Attack Civilian Targets in Ukraine: Peskov

The Kremlin spokesman also assured that the Russian forces have always taken measures to protect minors since the special military operation began.

On Wednesday, Kremlim spokesman Dimitri Peskov denied that Russia carried out a missile attack on a restaurant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Tuesday.

According to the Ukrainian Police, Russian forces used Iskander missiles to attack the Kramatorsk restaurant, killing 10 citizens and wounding 60 people.

Peskov recalled that the attacks carried out in the context of the special military operation "are against places that are connected in one way or another with military infrastructure."

"Russia does not strike at civilian infrastructure," Peskov insisted and strongly rejected a United Nations report according to which his country has violated the rights of children in Ukraine.

The Kremlin spokesman also assured that the Russian forces have always taken measures to protect minors since their special military operation began in Donbas. Among those measures is the evacuation of the population from the conflict zones.

In an interview on British television, lawmaker Yevgeny Popov endorsed Peskov's statements and emphasized that the Russian army only bombards military infrastructure or infrastructure linked to military installations.

Regarding the events staged by the Wagner Group over the weekend, Peskov pointed out that "the Russian army and people were with Putin at the time of the attempted armed rebellion."

