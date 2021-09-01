Costa Rica Celebrates 'Day for People of African Descent'

During this week's celebrations, bands such as Playing for Change, Rocky Dawuni, Kawe, and Afro Fiesta will play music of African roots.

On Tuesday, Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado and Vice President Epsy Campbell inaugurated the celebrations of the International Day for People of African Descent at the National Theatre in San Jose City.

"The cultural value that Afro-descendant citizens have given to our nation is incalculable. Therefore, we shall recognize the tireless efforts of Black women and men who defied history to gain their freedom and rights recognition,” Alvarado stated.

The International Day for People of African Descent was celebrated worldwide for the first time on Aug. 31, 2021. Campbell, the first Afro-Costa Rican to be Vice-President, said this commemoration urges countries to multiply efforts and build partnerships to eradicate racism againt people of African descent.

At the opening ceremony, Alvarado received a letter from children who called for the elimination of violence against Afro-descent citizens. "Our commitment to guarantee that these people fully enjoy their rights through actions that transcend this holiday," he stressed.

Colorful Motherland Ghana!!!

Privileged to facilitate the ongoing participation of a 14-person Ghanaian delegation at the first International Day of People of African Descent in Costa Rica led by His Majesty Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III

King of Akwamuman @charlesabani @Atayeshe @UNFPA pic.twitter.com/5iMlEekQiC — Niyi Ojuolape (@niyioju) September 1, 2021

During this week's celebrations, bands such as Playing for Change, Rocky Dawuni, Kawe, Afro Fiesta, Hope Masike, Abel Mafuleni, Emanuel Ntaka, and Limon Concert Band will play music of African roots.

Through group forums, African descent leaders and activists will also discuss strategies to fight against racism and discrimination in Latin America. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all events will have a hybrid format (face-to-face and online) and will be streamed through the official channels of the Alvarado administration and the UN Population Fund (UNFPA).

Costa Rica has promoted national and international initiatives for the protection of vulnerable groups and excluded populations. In 2015, the country changed its constitution to define itself as a multi-ethnic and multicultural nation. Costa Rica also led the foundation of the UN Permanent Forum for People of African Descent.

