Rodrigo Chaves Pronounced Winner of the 2022 Elections in Costa Rica

Figueres acknowledged his defeat and thanked the TSE for its performance during election day, declairing Rodrigo Chaves as the winner of the 2022 elections in Costa Rica.

The candidate for the Social Democratic Progress Party, Rodrigo Chaves, was elected as the new president of Costa Rica after Sunday's runoff against the Liberal José María Figueres.

According to the results of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), with 95.93 percent of the polling stations processed, Chaves obtained 999,382 (equivalent to 52.86 percent), while Figueres obtained 891,403 votes (47.14 percentage points).

For the election day participation reached 57.33 percent and abstention 42.86 percent. In addition, 1,890,785 valid votes are reported, as well as 50,014 between null and blank votes, this gives 1,940,799 votes received.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) of Costa Rica announced this Sunday the closing of the polling stations, after the election day where citizens decide the new president for the period 2022-2026.

The authorities of the TSE emphasized that the day was carried out calmly and there were no setbacks, "the only thing that occurred was the unfortunate death of a citizen after casting his vote", added the president of the TSE, Eugenia Zamora.

For this second round, the right-wing Rodrigo Chaves and the centrist José María Figueres were competing for the presidential seat.

The foreign vote, enabled in 52 consulates in 42 countries, began in Australia, in the diplomatic representation of Costa Rica in Canberra.

This ballot is part of the eighteenth presidential and legislative elections organized by Costa Rica since the Political Constitution of 1949 came into force, which enables every citizen over 18 years of age to vote.

The winner of these elections will take office next May 8 to face challenges such as the fight against corruption or the approval of a millionaire debt with the International Monetary Fund.