Rio De Janeiro Declares Dengue Epidemic

On Wednesday, Rio de Janeiro Governor Claudio Castro declared a "dengue epidemic" in this Brazilian state amidst a heavy rainstorm affecting various regions of this South American country.

"This declaration is important to work more tranquilly and guarantee that the population lacks nothing," he said during a press conference.

So far this year, the Rio de Janeiro state has recorded four deaths and almost 50,000 dengue cases, a figure that far surpassed the 22,795 cases confirmed throughout all of 2023.

Currently, Brazil is approaching 700,000 dengue cases, with 122 deaths confirmed from this disease, and another 456 deaths still under investigation.

El Niño intensifies health risks such as:



❗ Malnutrition and hunger

❗ Heat stress and air pollution

❗ Outbreak of diseases like cholera, malaria, and dengue and others



WHO is working with countries to manage the impact of El Niño.https://t.co/2IcuoeMnpg pic.twitter.com/pk9oCTfBcL — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) August 4, 2023

Faced with this situation, the Health Ministry has initiated an immunization campaign with the Qdenga vaccine, manufactured by the Japanese laboratory Takeda.

Nevertheless, due to the scarcity of the product, it is only planned to vaccinate around three million children aged between 10 and 14 this year.

The outbreak of this disease, which is transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, is related to the climate imbalances generated by the El Niño phenomenon, which has raised temperatures and caused heavy rains over the past months in various regions of the country.

Brasilia and Minas Gerais have not declared an epidemic but are in a "state of emergency," a measure that facilitates administrative procedures to allocate more resources to health.