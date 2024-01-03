    • Live
Ethiopia: + 14,000 Dengue Fever Cases Recorded, WHO

  • Report on dengue fever in Ethiopia in 2023. Jan. 3, 2024.

    Report on dengue fever in Ethiopia in 2023. Jan. 3, 2024. | Photo: X/@WHOAFRO

Published 3 January 2024 (4 hours 19 minutes ago)
"Malaria and dengue outbreaks are a major concern during the rainy season, while internal displacement of people worsens the public health crisis due to overcrowded and unsanitary living conditions." 
 

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Monday that it had recorded 14,249 cases of dengue fever in Ethiopia in 2023.

The WHO said in an African Region Health Emergency Situation Report it published that the dengue fever in the East African country had also caused at least seven fatalities.

The UN agency further said it's currently helping out with response activities for dengue fever including coordination, capacity building, active case finding, vector control, case management and social mobilization.

"Ethiopia is currently facing multiple health crises, including cholera, measles, malaria, dengue fever and internal displacement of people due to conflicts and natural disasters," the report said.

"Malaria and dengue fever outbreaks are a major concern during the rainy season, while the internal displacement of people worsens the public health crisis due to crowded and unsanitary living conditions," the report stated.

Last month, the WHO raised concern over the escalating public health needs in Ethiopia. It warned that the displacement of millions of people in Ethiopia had disrupted essential health and nutrition services, as the compounding factors of conflict, insecurity, and movement restrictions had exacerbated.

by teleSUR/ OSG
