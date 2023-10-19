DR: Government Expands Measures Against Dengue

According to official reports, press conferences will be held every day in order to keep the population informed.

On Wednesday, the Dominican Government announced the extension of the fumigation campaign and the increase of the capacity and efficiency of the emergency medical attention system to reinforce the fight against dengue.

In an emergency meeting called by President Luis Abinader, at the National Palace, the Government adopted a group of measures which include, in addition, the strengthening of cleaning actions in communities and public places and the work of sensitization and education of the population about this disease.

In this regard, the spokesman and director of Strategy and Communication of the Presidency, Homero Figueroa, told the press that a Cabinet of Action Against Dengue was established, made up of several ministries and directorates to work together with the Health portfolio in the strengthening of the fight against dengue.

Figueroa also explained that house-to-house fumigation operations will be expanded to control the proliferation of the mosquito that transmits the virus in high risk areas.

El gobierno anunció la noche de este miércoles la creación de un gabinete de acción y la implementación de 9 medidas para contrarrestar el dengue.



The tweet reads, "The government announced on Wednesday night the creation of an action cabinet and the implementation of 9 measures to counteract dengue fever. After a meeting headed by President Luis Abinader, the director of communication and strategy, Homero Figueroa, declared that they will initiate house-to-house fumigation operations, carry out cleaning campaigns, expand medical assistance, among others."

Likewise, it will be ensured that hospitals have the resources to treat patients and access to laboratory tests will be facilitated.

Furthermore, the spokesperson of the Presidency informed that General Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Emergency Operations Center (COE), will coordinate the support actions of all the operations carried out by the Cabinet of Action Against Dengue.

He pointed out that tomorrow the work teams of the different public institutions involved will be structured and the tasks to be carried out from Friday afternoon will be distributed.

The Government urged the population to seek medical attention when symptoms such as fever and headaches appear, since an early diagnosis is vital.