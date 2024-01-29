Infectious Disease Outbreak Confirmed in Grenada

The epidemiological authorities of the island territory called upon the citizens to increase the hygienic measures and adhere to the health protocols to avoid the spread of arboviruses.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Health of Grenada confirmed that the country is experiencing outbreaks of Covid-19, dengue and acute respiratory diseases, which are highly contagious.

According to the information, during the first three weeks of 2024, the Caribbean nation evidenced an increase in the chain of contagions with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, especially with the identification of the variants Omicron HH.2 and Omicron XBB.1.16.

“Covid-19 sequencing results of samples received at CARPHA Medical Microbiology Laboratory (CMML) noted the presence of Omicron HH.2 and Omicron XBB.1.16. This is the first time that these have been identified by CMML for Grenada,” the Epidemiology report for Week 3 (15–22 January) stated. A review of data in the report shows that 39 cases is just under a little less than what was reported for the same period in 2023.

The report of the health entity also explained that 14 cases of dengue were registered in January, while the presence of pathogens causing respiratory infections was diagnosed.

Internationally, there is also evidence of an upward trend in Covid-19 cases, and the situation has led many countries to recommend the use of masks in public spaces.