Bolivian Authorities Ask to Extend Governor Camacho's Detention

After being apprehended on Dec. 28, Luis Fernando Camacho was transferred to the Chonchocoro prison in La Paz.

On Tuesday, the Bolivian Attorney General's Office, the Prosecutor's Office, and the Interior Ministry requested the extension of the preventive detention of Santa Cruz Governor Luis Fernando Camacho from four to six months in prison.

For his part, this far-right politician, who is in custody for the accusations against him in the "Coup I" case, filed an appeal to request the immediate lifting of precautionary measures.

Both requests will be analyzed by one of the criminal chambers of the La Paz Court. The draw to designate the criminal chamber will take place when the judicial year 2023 begins, Justice Minister Ivan Lima said.

Violentos disturbios en el departamento de SANTA CRUZ, los manifestantes quemaron carros,neumáticos y se enfrentaron a la policía!…el gobierno dice que buscan impunidad para CAMACHO! pic.twitter.com/woTiYeB9u0 — CARLOS AGUIAR.geopolítica ��™️®️! (@CarlosAJimnez4) January 4, 2023

The tweet reads, "Bolivia: violent riots in the Santa Cruz department. Protesters burned cars and tires and clashed with the police!… The government says they seek impunity for Camacho!"

He is related to violent events that occurred in 2019, when the U.S.-backed regime led by Jeannine Añez harshly repressed citizens who supported Evo Morales.

Communication Deputy Minister Gabriela Alcon warned that the Bolivian far-right intends to turn the arrest of the Santa Cruz gtovernado into a reason to generate acts of vandalism similar to those unleashed during the 2019 coup.

Bolivian Presidency spokesman Jorge Richter assured that authorities guarantee, protect and respect Camacho's life as it happens with any person deprived of liberty.

