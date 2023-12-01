Resumption of Israeli Attacks Leaves 32 Palestinians Dead

On Friday, the truce between Hamas and Israel concluded. It was initially agreed for four days but was extended for a week.

On Friday, Israeli army fighter jets resumed airstrikes against the Palestinian population residing in Gaza, leaving at least 32 dead and dozens injured.

More specifically, Israeli occupation forces bombed homes in the west of the Strip and in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City. Among those killed was Al-Aqsa TV cameraman Abdullah Droush.

Al-Mayadeen reported that the Zionist aircraft also strafed homes in the Abu Iskandar area, northwest of the city, as well as al-Lababidi Street and the Abu Alba roundabout.

In the south of the Strip, Israeli occupation forces bombed the town of Abasan and several houses in the city of Hamad, also in Khan Yunis.

Large gatherings fill the streets of central Amman, Jordan, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian resistance in #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/V2UpQVndlx — PALESTINE ONLINE ���� (@OnlinePalEng) December 1, 2023

Meanwhile, in the north of the Strip, the Zionist occupation attacked the Jabalia camp and the surroundings of the electricity company north of Nusairat.

Attacks were also reported in the vicinity of the Kuwaiti hospital in Rafah and the Kamal Adwan hospital in the north of the Strip. The Al-Taqwa mosque, in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, was also not spared from the Israeli bombs.

The Gaza-based government said the United States must take responsibility for Israel's new crimes after giving it the green light to continue massacres without regard to the laws of war and international humanitarian law.

On Friday the truce between Hamas and Israel concluded. Brokered by Qatar and Egypt, this truce was initially agreed for four days but was extended for a week.