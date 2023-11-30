Gazan Farmers Seize Opportunity of Ceasefire to Harvest Olives

As of Nov. 28, Israeli occupation forces have injured 33,830 people and killed over 17,144 Palestinians, including 7,208 children, and 3,716 women.

On Thursday, thanks to the ceasefire, Jaber Abu Musabeh, a Palestinian farmer was able to harvest his 0.3-hectare of olive trees after many weeks of delay due to the the indiscriminate Israeli bombings against the Gaza Strip.

Local harvest season usually starts in mid-October and lasts for some 45 days, but the Israeli offensive suspended everything. Abu Musabeh said he did not venture to go to his farms anymore for fear of being attacked by the Israeli fighters nearby.

The weeks-long conflict, combined with climate change, led to a very poor harvest this year, said Abu Musabeh, adding his yields were only a quarter of what it was last year.

During the harvest season, men would climb up olive trees that are usually over 100 years old, and hand-pick the fruits, while women and children would pick the lower parts of the trees.

����Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor calls for creation of independent internatl investigation into suspicions of organ theft.



Med professionals in Gaza found evidence of organ theft, incl missing cochleas, corneas, livers, kidneys, and hearts.https://t.co/5ibNlM7EsZ — Olives & Stones (@OlivesStones) November 30, 2023

Saed Mahdi, a Palestinian who lost his supermarket, the main source of his family's income, to an Israeli attack, also took advantage of the prevailing calm to harvest olives in his farmland in the border area east of the refugee camp.

"Despite the danger here, I came to harvest my trees to sell the crops in the local markets to make some money that would help me keep my family afloat amid the current dire situation. I cannot wait for the food aid provided by the United Nations agencies to feed my family," said the 55-year-old father of eight.

Olive is a major cash crop in Gaza. Three main varieties (Al-Sari, Al-Shamali, Barnea) are grown here, with large harvests entering the mill and extracted for oil.

Mohammed Abu Zidan, the owner of a local olive oil press mill said that there is an increase in demand after the temporary four-day truce took effect in Gaza on Nov. 24.

No water in Gaza! It is one of the war crimes of occupier Israel. #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/C1fKTee0z9 — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) November 27, 2023

The press mill also gathered people who came here not for the products but the waste. Rakan al-Halabi, a father of five, often sat for hours outside the mill to bring home some olive waste to burn for heating amid the constant power cuts.

"I do not have money to buy enough blankets for my kids nor a house that would keep them in a warm place," said al-Halabi who took refuge in a shelter with his family in the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis.

Since Israel began an offensive against the Palestinian resistance on Oct. 7, Israeli occupation forces have been incessantly bombing the Gaza Strip.

According to data as of November 28, Israeli occupation forces have injured 33,830 people and killed over 17,144 Palestinians, including 7,208 children, and 3,716 women..

Israeli fighter jets, artillery, and naval boats have also carried out continuous attacks on Gaza, destroying over 50 percent of residential houses in the Strip.